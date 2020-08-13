The Smash Universe is a gaming, music and lifestyle agency revealed by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

By Alshaan Kassam 8

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are undeniably true legends in the music industry. From iconic releases to countless headline performances for festivals such as EDC Las Vegas and Creamfields, this power-duo have become two of the most prominent dance music figures of the modern era. Always one step ahead in the industry when it comes to innovation, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike has teamed up with Miranda Huybers, who was previously part of the Call of Duty team at Activision to form a new agency called The Smash Universe. This creative company has a strong team consisting of people who have many years of experience within the gaming and entertainment industry which aims to bring new and unique concepts to the sector while also offering full-service management for artists, content creators, gamers, and lifestyle influencers.

With an aim “to establish a new universe for fans all over the world,” The Smash Universe team is a strong believer in bringing music and gaming together with a clear focus on delivering content to everyone all over the world, regardless of their whereabouts. Partnering with the company is Nick Royaards, who is the manager of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Perry van de Mosselaar and Dwayne Megens, who are involved with Smash The House Records. Also joining the trio is Nick Depauw, who is the head of SMASH eSports which proves that experience and passion on this team is like no other. Additionally, Smash Universe plans to implement PR and marketing activities to support global brands on a larger scale. For more information, be sure to check out The Smash Universe reveal here.

Photo Credits: DJ Mag