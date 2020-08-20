Tomorrowland’s One World Radio prepares for huge Ibiza countdown

By Amy Martine 5

Tomorrowland‘s official radio station One World Radio has gone from strength to strength ever since its launch. Hosting sessions from many of the world’s greatest electronic music producers, One World Radio has continuously remained at the cutting edge of the music industry, delivering audio highlights for its worldwide audience. Now, Tomorrowland is preparing to relive some of the most iconic Ibiza anthems, as voted for by fans. The Ibiza 500 is officially returning, and for a whole week, One World Radio will count down through the most celebrated Ibiza hits of all time.

Fans can vote for their 3 favourite tracks, and next week, One World Radio will officially collaborate with Ibiza Global Radio to share the energy of the White Isle with the whole world. Starting on Monday, the full Ibiza 500 will be revealed from August 24-28. One World Radio will count down through 100 tracks per day, working its way towards the very top ranking tracks. To make the countdown even greater, the festivities will begin with an incredible sunset performance from Ida Engberg on Monday 24 August at 20:00 CEST. One World Radio will also close the countdown in phenomenal style, with a very special guest set to deliver the results, naming the top track from the poll.

Vote for your favourite tracks here and don’t forget to tune in to One World Radio next week.

Image credit: Tomorrowland