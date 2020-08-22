Tron 3 is in the works, Daft Punk rumoured to produce the score

By Barbara Potrc 2

The sequel of Disney’s Tron: Legacy, Tron 3 is apparently in the works and Disney’s President of Music & Soundtracks Mitchell Leib confirmed that he already met with Daft Punk to discuss their involvement on the movie’s score. The French duo had already taken on the challenge in 2010, when they worked really hard on the Tron: Legacy soundtrack, joining forces with Mitchell Leib, Joseph Kosinski, Sean Bailey and Jason Bentley. The score for the movie, was the first one that Daft Punk worked on, featuring Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner and has definitely showcased the versatile talents that the French duo has.

Due to Coronavirus pandemic all of the rumours regarding the movie sequel couldn’t be confirmed for a very long time, but now, finally, Mitchell Leib talked about the movie on the Light The Fuse podcast, where he said that they’re looking at making a sequel to Tron (Legacy) now, so they’re making Tron 3. Leib also said that they a really phenomenal script has been written and that they’re very excited about it and finally revealed that the sequel has been in the works some time ago already but the timing wasn’t right. Next to that Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto tweeted about him starring in Tron 3, which makes it clear that the preparations are moving along:

“I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child. The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing. I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all… See you in the grid!”

They have already assembled the production team of the sequel, Garth Davis will be directing it, while Jared Leto will produce it alongside Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook. We can’t wait to see the final product and to hear the soundtrack, which will undoubtedly be amazing.