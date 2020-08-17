Ultimate list of 70 FREE sample packs

By Olivier Jeske 1

Starting an adventure with music production always involves higher or lower costs. Apart from the need for a computer, the priority expenses are the purchase of a licensed DAW like FL Studio or Ableton, and a standard sound system (speakers) or headphones. Additional costs include various plugins, such as Sylenth1, Nexus or Massive, as well as packs of samples and sounds – especially if you are an beginner producer. But there’s a one exception here. In addition to the infinite number of premium sample packs (some of them you will find here) many companies and brands offer free sounds collections that are not inferior in quality to their paid colleagues. Below you will find a list of sites collected by Pine offering professional and free sample packs that will serve you in the studio no matter production of what electronic music genre you prefer.

1. Echo Sound Works

Echo Sound Works is offering now 20+ free sample packs including 808 Day V3 collection with over 40 000 samples, a lot of drum loops, creepy sounds, TR909 samples and 808s.

Free Downloads

2. Stickz

More than 15 sample packs mainly with tons of drum samples and great presets for Sylenth1. From Stickz you can download two collections with vocal chop loops only, one made only with guitar loops and some made-for-genre packs like Moombahton Sounds, Trap Sounds or Future House Sounds series consists of three volumes.

Free Downloads

3. Cymatics

One of the leaders in sample packs & sound engineering industry, recommended by such acts like Dillon Francis and NGHTMRE. For now in their collection are 30 free downloads featuring sound-inspired Type Sample Packs in electronic names like Porter Robinson, San Holo, Skrillex or Major Lazer. Cymatics is giving away for free dope Starter Packs with genre representative sounds – Dubstep, Trap, Future Bass, House, EDM and Hip Hop.

Free Downloads

