Ultra Music Festival & iHeartRaves team up to donate 12,000 masks to community of Miami

By Ellie Mullins 1

As a community, it’s important for the electronic music scene to give back as much as possible, wherever possible. As COVID-19 hit the dance world pretty hard, we’ve seen many artists get together to help crew members and everyone else and now popular festival Ultra Music Festival and rave clothing brand iHeartRaves have teamed up to do something truly amazing.

Ultra is a staple to the city of Miami, and now it’s giving back to the local community. Along with partners iHeartRaves, they have successfully donated 12,000 masks in June and July. In June, they joined in with city officials and went door-to-door to deliver masks to care homes. In July, masks were put in with 4,000 care packages that went out to events in the Liberty City area, and staff who work with Ultra Music Festival went to even more care homes with packages filled with necessities. Speaking about why they chose to join in, iHeartRaves CEO Brian Lim had this to say:

“Our Buy A Mask, Give A Mask program enables our customers to help those on the front lines while purchasing a face mask at a fair price. During this time of crisis, we wanted to make sure that we were still able to give back to the community. We chose to partner with Ultra on this initiative for the same reasons we partner with them during the festival season. We wanted to enhance the positive impact we could have on the EDM community by joining forces with other leaders in the space.”

Definitely setting a shining example, Ultra Music Festival and iHeartRaves did a great job of getting together and using their influence for good. You can also check out iHeartRaves’ selection of face masks here.

Image credit: Ultra Miami Facebook page