If New York City is the city that doesn’t sleep, then Las Vegas is the city that doesn’t stop partying. DJ Martin Solveig claimed in 2013 to DigitalSpy.com that “Vegas is the new dance capital of the world” and it seems that patrons of the Strip and other venues took that claim and ran with it. The dance music scene has gripped Las Vegas casinos and resorts and helped turn the city from a location that celebrities like Britney and Celine went during tour breaks to a place that won’t let the party stop. So, what are the five Las Vegas casinos with the best parties?

The Palms

As BestCasinoSites.net shows with its list of the top ten clubs in Las Vegas, the Apex Social Club at the Palms Hotel and Casino scores highly. The rooftop balcony offers views of the Strip and has indoor and outdoor areas for dancing to the top DJs on the 55th floor. As well as dance music, there are also live performances from artists.

The Mirage

The 1 OAK (One of a Kind) night at The Mirage is favored by celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The club boasts some of the world’s top DJs and offers dazzling light shows and spectacular special effects, which help create the electric atmosphere. Located in the Mirage Casino itself, the club allows the party to carry on all night throughout the weekend.

The Bellagio Hotel and Casino

The Bellagio is one of the most famous casino hotels in the city, so it makes sense that it is home to one of the best nightclubs Las Vegas has to offer. The Hyde nightclub is located inside and provides décor to match the luxuriousness of the fountains outside. The club is known for its monthly XIV sessions during spring and winter – and for Paris Hilton to have DJed there.

MGM Hotel & Casino

Located in the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is the Hakkasan Nightclub. The space is one of the city’s most popular clubs and part of that is down to its state-of-the-art sound system. One of the biggest draws is the spaciousness of the rooms – including the second floor’s Ling Ling Room, which offers a reprieve from the dance tunes that are occupying the main room spread out over two floors.

Caesar’s Palace

Caesar’s Palace is home to the Omnia nightclub, and has hosted some of the world’s most prolific DJs. From Calvin Harris to Zedd, Steve Aoki to Martin Garrix, the best DJ talent around the world has put on a show in the illustrious club. An 11-ton chandelier helps illuminate the club and its three rooms, while the outside terrace offers vistas of Las Vegas at night.

From the ElectricDaisyCarnival.com – whose tickets for the 2021 festival sold out within a day – to the Big City Beats World Club Dome 2020 drive-in experience, Las Vegas is a pioneer for dance and electronic music. The atmosphere created in the city helps the music genre thrive. As we can see from the five Las Vegas casinos with the best parties, it’s clear that Martin Solveig was wrong. Las Vegas isn’t just the new dance capital of the world; it’s surpassed that to become so much more.

