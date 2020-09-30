ABGT400 is now available on Spotify

By Ellie Mullins 1

Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy events have become known as some of the biggest and best in the electronic scene. All over the world, the trio have celebrated ABGT milestones and a massive one happened this year as it was ABGT400. Set to be massive, current circumstances meant that an in-person show could not happen. Of course, though, Above & Beyond wouldn’t sit and do nothing for the big anniversary and they prepared a big live stream event with four hours of good music, culminating in a special set by the trio on a boat down London’s Thames River. It was a spectacle to be witnessed, and thankfully we can all now relive it.

ABGT400 is now on Spotify, featuring 71 tracks over the course of four hours. Such tracks as ‘Blue Sky Action’, ‘Sun & Moon’ and ‘Crash’ are featured, and artists like Seven Lions, Andrew Bayer and ARTY also pop up in the track selection. Not only was this event to celebrate the 400th episode of the famous Group Therapy radio show, but also the 20th anniversary of the Anjunabeats imprint. Definitely an all round success, ABGT400 was an event to remember and their set will also be on YouTube to rewatch again soon. For now though, you can listen to the album in full below.

Image credit: Twitter