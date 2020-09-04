Above & Beyond announce plans for Group Therapy 400 showcase

By Lewis Partington 2

The yearly celebration of trance trio Above & Beyond and their phenomenal Group Therapy radio show is always a sight to behold. A congregation of ABGT listeners from around the world is a formality for every 50 episodes of the two-hour show, with the continent-hopping showcase attracting fans in their thousands. Anticipation for ABGT400 began building seconds after ABGT350 ended last October in Prague, with strong rumours of a Mexico show stirring up amongst the Anjunabeats faithful. Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki have now put those rumours to bed as the ABGT400 announcement has arrived.

Now, it goes without saying that the possibility of a live show was always remarkably slim due to the restrictions now in place to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. Live streaming has quickly developed as the new way to watch your favourite artists, with the Anjunabeats label utilising this to a tee with their #AnjunaUnlocked series. To ensure that ABGT400 can still be accessed in some capacity by their global fanbase, Above & Beyond earlier announced that their next showcase will take place via Twitch on 26th September from 7pm BST. The trio will perform an extended live stream set recorded on the iconic River Thames in London for what is sure to be a memorable experience. It is unclear as to whether any other Anjuna artists will join the party over the weekend, but with the tradition of a strong support line-up for previous events it wouldn’t be a major surprise if ABGT400 had more to offer.

Group Therapy showcases have also included a ‘Deep Set’ from Above & Beyond prior to the main event, so this extended set could offer a combination of their Deep Set and the usual Main Set into one long journey through the sounds of Anjuna. One thing you can guarantee is that this showcase will be like no other, and is well worth tuning into.