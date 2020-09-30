Above & Beyond’s ABGT 400 now available to rewatch in 4K

By Jake Gable 10

They are, quite simply, legends, and this past weekend, ABGT fans around the world gathered for a very different type of broadcast from Above & Beyond. With the prog-trance trio, made up of Paavo, Tony and Jono usually taking the broadcast of their weekly ABGT (Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy) to iconic locations to mark landmarks moments in the radio show’s history, live performances at Alexandra Palace (050), New York‘s Madison Square Garden (100), Sydney‘s All Phones Arena (150) and Amsterdam‘s Ziggo Dome (200) have been followed by showings at The Gorge (250), Hong Kong (300) and Prague (350). But with the COVID-19 pandemic halting the planned ABGT 400 show in Mexico City this Autumn, the Anjunabeats giants had to think fast, and instead, broadcast a special 4-hour DJ set live from a boat on the River Thames in their native London. With thousands of fans tuning in all around the world for safely socially distanced raves from their living rooms, the initial ABGT broadcast was aired on Twitch during the course of Saturday evening.

Now, just a few days later, the Anjunafamily have been given a chance to relive the magical performance via a stunning 4K re-broadcast on YouTube. The video features the set, in full, in gloriously crisp HD format, and will no doubt be getting hooked up to the TVs of dance fans around the globe this week. Taking viewers on a full journey through 20 years of their iconic catalogue, the trio included many of the more progressive weapons from their sibling imprint; Anjunadeep, before ending with the hugely popular psy-trance remix of their most beloved hit, ‘Sun & Moon’. Sandwiched inbetween were a plethora of ABGT faves, including ‘Love Is Not Enough’, 2004 anthem ‘No One On Earth’, ‘Endorphin’, and the forthcoming Oliver Heldens remix of ‘A Thing Called Love’. If you’ve not had a chance to catch the set yet, you’re really missing out! But you can now put that right by tuning in below…