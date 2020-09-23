ADE announces dates for 2021 edition

While the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is gearing up for its 2020 event on October 21st through October 25th, the festival organisers have just announced their 2021 dates. The ADE 2021 dates that have been announced are October 13th through October 17th.

ADE is famously known for the gathering of industry professionals within dance music along with performances from top named DJs/electronic musicians and is organised by the Amsterdam Dance Event Foundation. The four-day event is held at multiple conference centres surrounding the DeLaMar Theater in Amsterdam’s five main districts. However, during 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they plan to move ahead with the conference on a virtual platform but will also have a “select number of COVID-Proof seated concerts and cross-cultural projects under the ADE Specials banner” and are in close coordination with the city council to ensure the safest environment possible. The conference organisers also stated that when you purchase a ticket to this year’s virtual conference, you will gain early access to the festival for 2021. However, it is not clear whether or not the festival will take place virtually or in person next year.

Regarding the virtual platform, organisers stated,

“In addition to the live ADE Specials program, ADE presents a virtual celebration of dance music for a global audience of music enthusiasts. As always, ADE centres itself around the global electronic music industry with a program dedicated to offering something exceptional for every type of visitor, covering the whole spectrum of electronic sub-genres and showcasing a broad range of artists.”

To learn more about ADE 2020 conference, along with ticket purchase options, click here.

