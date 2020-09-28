Alison Wonderland – Bad Things

By Alshaan Kassam

Alison Wonderland is a producer we undoubtedly respect for her ability to connect with her fans on a much more personal note. Being fully transparent in the music industry is not always easy, but when it comes to this producer it feels as if she consistently displaying her feelings and pure emotion through her music. With a talent for showcasing her eclectic productional elements, Alison Wonderland has become globally recognized for crossing genres such as trap, future bass, and even a taste of pop influence. The sky is truly the limit for this Los-Angeles based producer and she is guiding us to face our fears with the release of “Bad Things.”

With the impactful single encouraging listeners to confront their demons and deal with them, Alison Wonderland’s breathtaking vocals provide a sense of peace to listeners. Intertwined with melodic instrumentals and futuristic synths, drum claps begin to drive listeners into an intensified build up. As Alison Wonderland’s innovative production style shines bright, vibrant frequencies aligned with subtle basslines create a captivating melody we cannot get enough of. After testing out an initial version of the single in London early this year, there is no doubt the reaction would be one of a kind. Guiding us out of 2020 on a spiritual level with the release of her music video, thank you Alison Wonderland for providing us what we needed most during this time.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com