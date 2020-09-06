Astrology Festival takes over the weekend with its online edition

The online edition of the Peruvian electronic music event Astrology Festival is taking place this weekend, as they welcome some big names of the scene. The festival went live on Friday September 4th at 4pm (UTC -5) and it will be bringing up the energy until the end of this Sunday September 6th. The event is broadcasted via Facebook Live.

Starting this project back in 2015, Astrology Festival simply started as an electronic music showcase to promote the Peruvian local talent, booking the biggest and most promising artists they had. Over the past 5 years, the event has been building a reputation that has served them to grow in popularity and become more international. Working their way up, Astrology have established themselves as an important event and brand in the Latin American live scope.

This year, with the COVID-19 forcing to cancel or postpone most of the festivals, online digital festivals and livestreams have come to the rescue and settled as the ultimate replacement to physical events. Astrology Festival has been no different, gathering a great number of top electronic music acts including DJ Anime, Firebeatz, Gunz for Hire, Juicy M, MATTN, Sak Noel and Tigerlily among many others.

Yesterday we livestreamed the full set of the iconic Australian DJ Tigerlily, who dropped a truly energetic and varied set that left everyone wanting for more. Today, we will be doing the same sharing the the performance from the legendary Dutch duo Firebeatz, which will surely to be a must-see set for any electronic dance music fan. So make sure you tune in and don’t miss out! Relive part of Tigerlily’s incredible set below:

Continuamos con TIGERLILY! Continuamos con TIGERLILY! Posted by Astrology Festival on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Image Credit: Astrology Festival Facebook Page