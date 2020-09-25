Avicii is nominated for two Billboard Music Awards

By Juan Llorens 3

Avicii has received two posthumous nominations for the Billboard Music Awards, set to take place next month. Two years after his passing, he is still in the spotlight for his music. The Swedish artist made an impact worldwide and has left an unparalleled legacy that continues to give fruits.

The Billboard Music Awards nominated Avicii in two different categories, the first being Top Dance/Electronic Artist and the second nomination being Top Dance/Electronic Album for his posthumous album ‘TIM.’ In the Top Dance/Electronic Artist area he faces competition with nominees DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Illenium, and Marshmello. Tim’s posthumous album saw tracks such as ‘S.O.S.’ featuring long-time collaborator Aloe Blacc, ‘Heaven’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and ‘Tough Love’ with Agnes, Vargas & Lagola reach the charts. It is no surprise the album has received nominations.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, October 14th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Check out Avicii’s nominations and down below, and the full list of nominations here.

Billboard Music Awards – Dance Categories

Top Dance/Electronic Artist Avicii The Chainsmokers DJ Snake Illenium Marshmello



Top Dance/Electronic Album Avicii – “TIM” The Chainsmokers – “World War Joy” Illenium – “Ascend” Marshmello – Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set Alan Walker – Different World



Image Credit: Sean Eriksson