Beatport launches new dance/electro pop categories

By Ellie Mullins 1

The American online electronic music-focused store Beatport has been a massive online presence for a long time now. Founded in 2004, it sells full songs, resources that can used for remixes and more to help DJs and producers. Their music collection is expansive, and now they’re branching out even more with the launch of their dance/electro pop genre categories.

The dance/electro pop launch will see even more artists being recognised on the platform, and record labels too. Including labels such as Astralwerks, FFRR, Ministry of Sound, Mom+Pop, and Ultra who are all big influences in the electronic music scene, it means more artists will flock to the platform too. Disclosure, Alison Wonderland, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Gorgon City and more are being recognised by Beatport as game-changes and genre-bending artists and it will see a massive change for the website and community.

“It’s always a great feeling when the community embraces the changes and improvements we want to make on our store. Much of the modern Electro Pop has been archived into Electronica over the years. Now, we’re expanding the scope of Dance to give this sound a proper home. We are very happy to bring Electro Pop on board as the amalgamation of electronic dance music and Pop has become increasingly evident over the years, with dance-oriented music entering the mainstream. This extra exposure for Electro Pop will benefit new Beatport DJs who are not yet familiar with our other genres and be a great entry point to start DJing using LINK.” – Head of Curation, Raphael Pujol

Beatport is also planning to host one of its famed genre marathon global livestream events on streaming platform Twitch in the coming weeks with a diverse lineup of the stars and up-and-comers of Dance / Electro Pop. In addition to this, you can also check out a new feature they’re been using below, as well as check out the new categories here.



Image credit: Beatport.com