Berlin’s Berghain club reopens as a stunning art gallery

By Ryan Ford 6

As of this week, Berlin’s notorious night club venue, Berghain, has transformed and reopened as an art gallery as per their announcement a few weeks ago.

The current exhibition is named ‘Studio Berlin’, displaying work from artists who live in the German capital and is run by existing staff who have been retrained as exhibition guides. The building also offers a different look externally as it has been decorated with a giant banner that reads “Morgen ist die frage” (“tomorrow is the question”).

Inside you’ll find a collection put together by Christian and Karen Boros, featuring works from artists such as Sam Auinger, Hannes Strobl and Thea Djordjadze. Highlights also include a video collage of photographs by Wolfgang Tillmans who regularly attended the club and a canvas flower that sits in the club where its creatives Petrit Halilaj and Alvaro Urbano first met ten years ago.

The club maintains its no-photos policy during the ‘Studio Berlin’ exhibition so don’t expect to see many pictures of it on Instagram! Regardless, it seems it the Berghain art gallery is definitely worth a visit as they have thankfully found a way to protect one of Berlin’s remaining clubs and its employees following its original closure due to the pandemic in back March.