BREAKING: Erick Morillo found dead in Miami Beach

By Juan Llorens 10

Renowned electronic DJ and producer Erick Morillo has died this morning in Miami Beach at the age of 49. He was found dead after officers received a 911 call at 10:42 a.m from 5660 La Gorce Drive.

According to local news, detectives are on the scene and in the preliminary stages of the investigation. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear.

Morillo was scheduled for a court hearing this Friday regarding his sexual battery charges. Last month, he turned himself in after a DNA test came back positive from the victim.

This is a significant loss for the electronic community as Erick Morillo had been a part of the scene for decades. Check back for any updates as the story unfolds.

Image Credit: WPLG Local 10 YouTube