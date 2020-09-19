Creamfields is teaming up with size? and Adidas for collaboration

By Ellie Mullins 5

At the forefront of sporty fashion, well-loved brand Adidas has been dominating the fashion and shoe world for a very long time now. Collaborating with multiple brands such as Disney, Prada, BAPE and massive figures such as Kanye West, they’re dominating the world and their next collaboration is something quite unexpected: Creamfields. That’s right, leading UK dance music festival Creamfields have just announced that they’re teaming up with the brand for something that’s coming soon.

Also teaming up with the two brands is trainer and clothing store size?. Popular in the UK, the store is one of the biggest chains of its kind and will be collaborating with Creamfields and Adidas to stock the collaboration likely both in stores and online. Details are scarce right now, but we can imagine that a new shoe will be part of the collection in the iconic Adidas style that we all know and love, injected with the essence of Creamfields. Revealing it on their social pages (you can view the post below), we will have more details to share about it shortly when they become available, but this is set to be an interesting collaboration between the two brands.

Image credit: Anthony Mooney