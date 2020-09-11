Daft Punk remixes of Franz Ferdinand, The Micronauts, and more released

A brand new compilation features three new remixes from Daft Punk, including remixes of Franz Ferdinand, The Micronauts and more. Many people were not aware that the Daft Punk robots had remixed Franz Ferdinand, but you will be able to hear this official remix on the new compilation: ‘The Many Faces Of Daft Punk: A Journey Through The Inner World Of Daft Punk‘. The translucent yellow vinyl is now available for purchase here.

The 17-track vinyl offers various remixes by the robots and samples that shaped their sound. The compilation has, in total, three remixes by the French duo including I:Cube‘s ‘Disco Cubizm,’ The Micronauts’ ‘Get Funky Get Down,’ and Franz Ferdinand’s ‘Take Me Out.’ The compilation includes other amazing tracks, edits, and remixes by the likes of Nile Rodgers, Cerrone, War, The Gibson Brothers, and many more.

The compilation review states:

“For the next installment of Argentinian label Music Broker’s tribute series, they have selected some of seminal Parisian duo Daft Punk’s finest works and remixes, spanning the last two decades, along with some of the music that inspired them. The Many Faces Of Daft Punk: A Journey Through The Inner World Of Daft Punk features disco royalty such as Niles Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder and Cerrone, while more contemporary producers from the house music spectrum feature also, such as Detroit’s Scott Grooves (featuring Parliament/Funkadelic), George Issakdis aka The Micronauts and Versatile’s I:Cube receive de Homem-Christo and Bangalter’s midas touch. the latter’s ‘Disco Cubizm” from ’96 being a particular highlight on the remix side of things. Not to mention their roaring rework of indie-pop darlings Franz Ferdinand’s classic ‘Take Me Out’.”

