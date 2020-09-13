David Guetta has broken two fan-based Guinness World Record Titles

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The star French DJ and record producer David Guetta has frequently made the headlines in the past few months, thanks to his massive contributions to the electronic music industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The artist dropped his brand new collaboration with Sia on Friday called Let’s Love, but that’s not the only thing that he will get to celebrate this weekend. Having delivered a couple of United At Home Livestreams in April and July, David Guetta raised a combined total of more than a million dollars for various charities. And unknowingly, he broke 2 fan-based Guinness World Record Titles in the process. As a result, he has been honored by the official Guinness World Records adjudicator Brittany Dunn for being the most liked DJ on Facebook and for the DJ with the most viewers on a Facebook live set.

It’s official! @DavidGuetta is now an official Guinness World Records title holder, check out his titles below! https://t.co/6kUPHoLbiL — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 12, 2020

For his first United at Home live stream in April 2020, David Guetta teamed up with Miami Downtown Development Authority to raise more than $600,000 for the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Feeding South Florida, and the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France. He came back even stronger for the second stream in May 2020, raising over $750,000 for The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, which is the official fundraising arm for COVID-19 relief. The number that broke the record during his streams was 161,823, which represents the engaged fans at its peak leading him to earn the title for viewers on Facebook.

Moreover, his fans on Facebook helped him in earning 50,460,923 likes and another Guinness World Records. If that wasn’t enough, he has also held the record for having the most followers on Twitter for a DJ since 2019 with a total of 21,368,464 followers. But the best part is that he always tries to focus on spreading love through his music, and the titles & records follow automatically.

Image Credit: Rukes.com