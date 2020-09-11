David Guetta & Sia – Let’s Love

By Amy Martine 3

Electronic music titan David Guetta has enjoyed a stellar year so far, releasing a plethora of brand new tracks including the stand-out ‘New Rave‘ EP alongside MORTEN. He has adapted his style and diversified his offering, delving into new production realms that have built the foundation of his new sound. Today, he has unleashed another collaboration with the iconic Sia, ‘Let’s Love‘.

The pair have collaborated on an abundance of top tier releases, which have amassed over 2 billion streams collectively. Having previously worked together on groundbreaking tracks such as ‘Titanium‘, ‘Flames‘, ‘She Wolf (Falling To Pieces)‘, ‘Bang My Head‘ and more, this pairing has truly proven their abilities to fuse their talents into chart-topping anthems. This latest offering shares a powerful message about love and unity, which will certainly hit home with many right now.

‘Let’s Love’ sees Sia’s vocals take the forefront alongside an irresistible beat and sprightly melody. The groove of this track is undeniable, creating the ultimate fusion of influences, and the lyrics are so addictive that listeners will be hitting replay for years to come. Here’s what David Guetta had to say about the new collaboration:

“During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy. I love producing club tracks but at the same time, especially now, I feel like creating ‘feel-good’ music. ‘Let’s Love’ is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals.”

Stream ‘Let’s Love’ on Spotify below.

Image credit: Warner Music