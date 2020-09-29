Deadmau5 offers his iconic electro pop tune Pomegranate in Dolby Atmos

By Lakshay Bhagtani 5

Following the launches of his new online streaming platform mau5trap.tv and OSC/PILOT application, the star electronic artist and innovator deadmau5 is pleased to offer his mau5trap release “Pomegranate” with The Neptunes in Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio technology that is transforming how music is created and experienced. This turn, the artist is back in the music technology space again with something new for the music connoisseurs who will feel the song come alive and find themselves in an extended sonic landscape.

The legendary Canadian producer deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) teamed up with the renowned American duo The Neptunes (comprised of Pharrell and Chad Hugo) back in May to come up with an epic electro-pop banger in Pomegranate. The track had been knocking around for 5 long years before it finally came into action when Joel and Pharrell came sat down together in the studio.

Fans can stream Pomegranate in Dolby Atmos on Amazon Music HD with Echo Studio and on TIDAL HiFi through compatible Android-enabled smartphones and tablets or through Dolby Atmos-enabled living room devices – such as soundbars, TVs, and AVR home theater systems – when connected to a compatible streaming device.

For more information on Dolby Atmos, visit the link here. Also, don’t forget to check out the official music video of Pomegranate by deadmau5 here –

Image Credits – Dolby Atmos