Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Azteck and Kimberly Loaiza – Do It

By Barbara Potrc 1

Belgian superstar DJ and producer duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have been extremely productive lately. They have utilised the recent Coronavirus lockdown and launched a couple of new projects, including their huge new media agency Smash Universe, which covers everything – music, gaming and lifestyle. They were also keeping themselves busy in the studio, working on fresh music, one of the projects being their high-profile collaboration with Kosovar hitmaker Regard on the iconic reboot of Destiny’s Child classic ‘Say My Name’. Now, the Belgian brothers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike welcome the talented up and coming producer Azteck and Mexican superstar singer and influencer Kimberly Loaiza for their newest, ultra feisty hit ‘Do It’.

The trio definitely delivered a hot, energetic track. A glitching vocal, full of attitude, which switches between English and Spanish as it builds towards the first drop with flair is adding an exotic latino flavour to the track. Next to that the track features a growling bassline and distorted kick, which nicely complement the cheeky vocals. Rising star Azteck has been welcomed to Smash The House label, after his recent outings on Armada Music and Spinnin’, the Belgian duo recognised his talent and decided to work with him on ‘Do It’. Next to that they are highlighting their significant connections in the electronic music world and beyond, teaming up with Kimberly Loaiza, who currently counts more than 30 million followers across her social media channels. The bi-llingual anthem ‘Do It’ is a real ear-worm and will definitely be jumping on top of various music charts across the world.

Currently holding the title for the #1 DJ’s of the world according to DJ Mag, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike continue to remain in the spotlight and satisfy their fans with fresh hits every couple of weeks and impressive livestream performances such as their amazing Tomorrowland Around The World digital festival main-stage set.

Make sure to check out the fresh collaboration of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Azteck and Kimberly Loaiza ‘Do It’ here or stream it below:

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Press Photo