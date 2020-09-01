Diplo announces his first ambient album set to release this week

By Alshaan Kassam 4

Diplo is undeniably a man of many talents, but what really shines brightly about this legend is his drive to connect with his fan base on a deeper level. From surprising his fans with bass-heavy remixes this year to even revealing his very own country album Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, Diplo is always one step ahead of the game in the music industry. Now, as our world has changed completely due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, we can all agree we have been personally affected one way or the other. However, brightening up the mood is once again no man other than Diplo himself as he has just announced the release of his first-ever ambient album MMXX.

Providing his fans with a heart-warming message on his official Instagram account, Diplo states:

“First, all the flights got canceled then schools, restaurants, and shops closed.. slowly people or their family members got sick and lost their jobs and eventually, we regained some normalcy but it was through the American way… A wake up to the racial problems that don’t wait for a pandemic to slow down and in return protests and riots carried on as a last resort in search of some kind of change. Some kind of realisation that made us feel normal. I think it was a reaction to all the anxiety that we had to deal with this year. 2020 was fucked. We’re only 3/4s thru.. who knows when the aliens are going to arrive. This album is the only music I made this year.”

With a true portrayal of emotion and realness behind the upcoming album, Diplo has already shared he will be featuring artists such as Good Times Ahead, Lunice, Mikey Ekko, and more to instill hope even during some of the darkest of days. With MMXX scheduled to release on September 4, fans are lucky to once again explore another side of Diplo we have not heard yet. For now, all we can say is thank you Diplo for continuing to be fully transparent with your audience during the time we need it the most.

Check out the full announcement below.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com