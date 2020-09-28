DJ Mag Top 100: Predicting 2020’s biggest risers and fallers

A full 12 months on from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike‘s victory in the DJ Mag Top 100 poll – the second time the Belgian duo have snatched the crown since 2015 – the results of this year’s vote are set to be announced in the coming weeks, albeit it with a slight twist. With 2020 completely devoid of major festivals and club nights, the pandemic has hit the electronic music industry harder than most, with live events facing continuous cancellations and postponements throughout the course of the COVID-plagued year.

However, in the only way it knows, the dance community has hit back strongly, finding new ways to rave safely from the comfort of their own homes thanks to events like ‘Creamfields House Party’, ‘Tomorrowland: Around The World’, and the ‘EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon’. Whilst many DJs have utilised apps like Twitch and YouTube to bring dynamic sets to the living rooms of fans globally, many others have disappeared off the radar altogether.

With that in mind, We Rave You analyse the events of this year’s calendar so far, and predict this year’s biggest movers and shaker in the 2020 DJ Mag Top 100…



RISING:

DAVID GUETTA (2019 position: #3)

On the night his bronze medal was announced in the 2019 poll – his highest ranking in 9 years – French legend David Guetta gave a glimpse of what was to come in the next 365 days, dropping a range of dark IDs during a scintillating performance at AMF. With the world clamouring for the release of several of the hotly anticipated tracks, Guetta carried on in the same rich vein of form throughout 2020, fundraising raising millions of dollars for the World Health Organisation through his worldwide streams ‘United at Home‘, in Miami and New York – the latter at the top of the iconic Rockefeller Center. Throw his new synthwave-inspired Sia collab and a range of ‘Future Rave’ releases into the mix, including MORTEN collaborations ‘Kill Me Slow’, ‘Nothing’, ‘Detroit 3AM’ and ‘Make It To Heaven’, and Guetta’s career U-turn is set for completion in the upcoming poll. Surely now the favourite for the 2020 DJ Mag crown.

OLIVER HELDENS (2019 position: #7)

It’s hard to know where to start when assessing the past 12 months for Oliver Heldens, such is the magnitude of the Heldeep maestro’s accomplishments. On the release radar, the biggest year of Oli’s career to date was kickstarted by Riton collab ‘Turn Me On‘, which became the number #1 trending track in the UK, before a flurry of further bangers arrived in the shape of ‘Lift Me Up’, ‘Aquarius’, ‘The G.O.A.T’, ‘Take A Chance’, ‘Details’, ‘Rave Machine’, ‘Break This Habit’, and ‘Somebody’, as well as remixes for Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Solardo & Paul Woolford and his HI-LO alias tracks such as ‘Kronos’, ‘Zeus’ and ‘Poseidon’. With Beatport stats showing Heldens as the biggest-selling electronic artist of the past 12 months, a debut album in the pipeline, and several superb livestream sets (including the below from the Royal Concertgebouw) tucked under his belt, this looks like the year when Oli may finally (deservedly) gatecrash the DJ Mag top 5!



MORTEN (2019 position: #N/A)

A name that’s floated around the industry for the best part of a decade, MORTEN (or ‘Morten Breum‘ as he was previously titled), was best known by electronic fans as the man responsible for ‘Beautiful Heartbeat‘, which later received a mesmeric remix from Avicii. That was until 2019, when MORTEN’s name started popping up alongside David Guetta on numerous singles and remixes, including the aforementioned’s ‘Heaven’ feat. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The duo’s bromance soon started to spill over into the studio, where they coined the ‘Future Rave’ genre, even releasing a 4-track collaborative EP. Despite not featuring in the Top 100 last year, MORTEN can be assured of a high-placing in the DJ Mag 2020 poll thanks to massive anthems like ‘Polar‘.



ALISON WONDERLAND (2019 position: #44)

If the common accusation thrown around regarding aspiring female DJs is that there aren’t enough of their same-sex peers to look up to, then seek no further than the Australian juggernaut Alison Wonderland. Alongside her singles ‘Bad Things‘, Chet Porter collaboration ‘Bummed’, and Dillon Francis team-up ‘Lost My Mind’, Alison has continues to dominate the worlds of dubstep, trap, bass, and all things American-focused, receiving a wealth of acclaim for her live-streamed set at Digital Mirage Festival. Her huge 52-place jump last year saw her claim the title of 2019’s biggest riser, and after starting her own ‘How to DJ‘ series on YouTube this year, we’re tipping her to climb once again!





W&W (2019 position: #18)

Whilst many acts have faded into darkness during the pandemic, others have used this opportunity to build their brand and grasp the proverbial by the horns. One particular pairing who certainly fall into the latter category is Dutch duo W&W. After a barnstorming set at AMF 2019, the pair have taken their ‘Rave Culture’ concept to new levels, even debuting an innovative virtual reality livestream. “We planned it for over 2 months,” said W&W. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we were preparing all the visuals and effects etc. We saw a little bit of what the plan was with the visuals, but we’re still super amazed by how it actually looked, hats off to the production team!”



CHARLOTTE DE WITTE (2019 position: #74)

Whilst the DJ Mag Top 100’s ensemble usually consists of a range of acts from the world of EDM, House, Trance, Big-Room, and more commercially-leaning tones, one woman who found her way into the list last year was Charlotte De Witte, debuting at number 74. Cementing her place as the new ‘Queen of Techno‘, De Witte’s gruff industrial beats have seen the Belgian spinner continue her meteoric rise, playing the Tomorrowland main-stage and becoming a resident on BBC Radio 1. Her new label – which launched with a collaborative EP of warehouse-ready stompers alongside Chris Liebing – is “one of my biggest achievements” says De Witte. But an even bigger achievement may be just around the corner as she looks to invade the top half of the DJ Mag list.

FALLING:

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA (2019 position: #42)

“Where are the Swedish House Mafia?”. That’s the question on the lips of the thousands of fans who flocked to Stockholm in 2019 to witness the rebirth of a project which was supposed to earmark the beginning of a new chapter in dance music history. But whilst the ‘Where are SHM‘ question of 2013-2018 was met with a buzz of anticipation and excitement at Steve Angello‘s potential reunion with his colleagues, the resulting marketing ploy (or whatever this is) has led many fans to feel alienated and flat. With all three wiping their social media accounts and essentially vanishing from any form of physical sighting since last year’s European tour, the elongated wait for the first SHM single since 2012’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child‘ continues…



HARDWELL (2019 position: #12)

When big-room’s biggest superstar announced his retirement from live shows in 2018, it was inevitable that his ranking would begin to slip in the DJ Mag Top 100. This was evident in 2019 when the ‘Go Hardwell or Go Home‘ maestro fell from #3 to number #12, his lowest ranking since the ‘Revealed’ founder’s 2011’s debut on the poll. With a range of hugely popular artists, including Calvin Harris, Trimmy Trumpet, DJ Snake, and Eric Prydz all snapping at his heels last year’s results, this may be the first year in a decade that we see Hardwell slide out of the top quarter.



FISHER (2019 position: #63)

Bursting into primetime consciousness in late 2017 with tech-house stompers ‘Stop It’ and ‘Ya Kidding‘, larger-than-life Aussie FISHER is a man who needs no introduction… But let’s give him one anyway. Catapulting into the big-time when his 2018 monster smash ‘Losing It’ when viral following a typically high-energy performance from the colourful character at Coachella, dance music’s most trending sub-genre had a new poster boy… So much so, that his the stage during his Tomorrowland 2019 set was closed off due to over-crowding. However, with live events cancelled throughout 2020, the printed-shirt wearing producer’s brand value has dampened, with very few DJ appearances on live-streams, and on the production side, he’s only had the one release (‘Freaks‘) to his name in the past 12 months. A short dip in 2020 should be followed by another uprising in 2021, with another huge Ibiza residency already locked in for ‘The Fish’.



DEADMAU5 (2019 position: #71)

Between 2010-2012, Canadian superstar Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) never placed outside of the top 5, such was his universal popularity. But the resulting years have seen the Mau5trap owner slip dramatically each year, with 2019’s ranking of #71 his lowest to date. Somewhat unfairly, the decline is certainly not reflective of any demise in quality, with deadmau5 still very much at the peak of his powers, even debuting his cube v3.0 live set-up last year. However, in typical Joel fashion, the masked mogul has been very vocal is his criticism of the poll over the course of the past half-decade, leading alienated voters to cast their decisions elsewhere. With the London debut of his new cube (originally planned for a big headline show at Brixton Academy in Summer) now postponed to 2021, could this be the first year in more than a decade than we witness a Top 100 without the Mau5?

