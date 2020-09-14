DJing is now formally recognised as a GCSE qualification

DJing will now formally be recognised as a GCSE qualification. The GCSE stands for the General Certificate of Secondary Education, which is offered in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland as a continuing education program. FutureDJs and London College of Music have come together to develop a syllabus and respective courses and exams that students can take to learn how to DJ as a professional.

According to the courses, there will be three levels each student can take and/or advance to. The levels will include ‘debut’, ‘breakthrough’, and ‘artist’ and plan to begin exams later this month. As for the offering schools, each school that partners with FutureDJs will receive a pair of Pioneer CDJs, this way all students can learn on industry-standard equipment right off the bat.

In an effort to add more diversity to the GCSE program, Sandra Allan, a part of the AQA (Assessment and Qualifications Alliance) exam board has stated regarding the new program, would “Allow more accessibility and diversity, giving students opportunity they may not have considered before now.” In previous years, the most recognised genres were jazz and classical instruments, however, in 2019, the program added rappers and MCs to their growing list.

While DJing has been around for decades contributing to some of the earliest forms of EDM and Hip-Hop, DJing doesn’t necessarily get as much credit as it deserves when it comes to live performance. Many people fail to realise the amount of talent that goes into mixing and beat-matching all whilst catering to a crowd, rather, DJing is sometimes seen as “just pushing buttons”. It’s a huge step in the right direction for the future of DJs and DJing in general.

Image Credit: DJ Electric Radio