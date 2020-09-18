Don Diablo & Denzel Chain present new alias ‘Camp Kubrick’ and drop debut song: Listen

The iconic Dutch future house DJ and producer Don Diablo has presented his brand new side alias called Camp Kubrick along singer Denzel Chain. Drawing influences from movies and pop music from the 80s, the pair are presenting Camp Kubrick after crafting this project for almost 2 years.

Childhood is indeed a special time. Our brains suck in every single experience we go through and transform them into innocent everlasting memories that definepart of who we are. This is no different for Don Diablo. After dropping masterpieces like his recent song ‘Thousand Faces‘ with Andy Grammer, the Dutchman is onto something very different now. Feeling inspired by great music acts from the 80s including Phil Collins, Toto, Lionel Richie, Kraftwerk and movies like ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘The Never Ending Story,’ and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey‘ Don Diablo found the perfect time to debut his new project Camp Kubrick with an astonoshing track titled ‘Johny’s Online’. Using a lot of classic elements from the 80’s, this song gives an idea of how the duo want to orient this project.

In Don’s own words:

“I have always cherished a secret love for pop music from the 80’s. It not only makes me feel nostalgic, it also transports me back into a time when things felt less complicated. I met Denzel in Los Angeles last year through a mutual friend and it turned out we shared a lot of the same ideas and inspirations, it’s safe to say we immediately had a connection on a deeper level after our first meeting.

When I heard him sing for the first time his voice honestly blew my mind. What started out as “let’s work on a song together” ended up in “let’s start a new band together”. That band became a duo: “Camp Kubrick”. A nod to the creative genius of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time: Stanley Kubrick. We have been working hard in the studio this last year and felt like the time was right to share our first baby with the world.

Big drums, stacked vocal harmonies, analog synth vibes, “Johnny’s Online” is the official start of an exciting journey into our retro future universe.’

