Don’t Let Daddy Know to return to Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam for 2021

By Ryan Ford 2

E&A Events have recently revealed that their much-loved international dance concept Don’t Let Daddy Know is to return to its previous home of the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam for its 2021 edition.

Taking place next March (6th), DJ’s will gather in the dutch capital for one night of dance music madness. Although times are uncertain, the organisers are confident that they will be able to bring you a world-class line-up of talent and unite as many as 85 different nationalities under one roof once more. Since its start-up back in Ibiza in 2012, DLDK has evolved into more than just a dance music event, boasting eight years of sold-out shows bringing thousands of dance music enthusiasts together time and time again. Aiming to replicate the success of previous editions, it’s a no brainer as to why they are returning to such an incredible venue in a dance-music-obsessed city.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are available to purchase from September 23rd and the first artist announcement is expected later this year. We can’t wait to see who’s on it and get back on the dance floor as soon as possible. To get yourself ready for Don’t Let Daddy Know 2021, check out their recent announcement trailer below!