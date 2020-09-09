Martin Garrix & John Martin – Higher Ground (DubVision Remix)

By Harrison Watson 15

After previously being exclusively available on Amazon Music, the DubVision remix of ‘Higher Ground’ has finally been officially released by STMPD RCRDS, and made available on other streaming platforms. The release was part of Amazon Music’s ‘The Summer Sessions’ playlists back in July, which saw some of the biggest names in dance music curate their ideal summer playlist, complete with an exclusive original or remix from each artist.

The remix sees the Dutch brothers add a bit of future house flavour to the original, with tight drums, an arpeggiated drop melody, and an underlying synth hit. The remix does stray away from their classic progressive house roots, whilst bringing their new blend of progressive with a 2020 twist. This directional change for the duo has been at the forefront of their releases this year, and despite a slight deviation from their beloved prog house sound, this latest release is sure to please fans nonetheless.

DubVision announced the release recently on their Instagram channel:

Stream the DubVision remix of Martin Garrix’s ‘Higher Ground feat. John Martin’ below, and be sure to stay up to date with all of DubVision’s upcoming releases via their various social media channels on @DubVisionMusic.

Image credit: Jasper Suyk www.jaspersuyk.com/

