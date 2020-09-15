Duck Sauce (A-Trak and Armand Van Helden) interview David Guetta for web series

By Ellie Mullins 13

The exciting duo of Duck Sauce – comprised of A-Trak and Armand Van Helden – have recently kicked off their new online interview series titled ‘Duck Duck Goose’. On the Duck Sauce YouTube channel, they kicked off the series by talking to Todd Terry who has been coined with kickstarting the acid house and rave movements in America and the United Kingdom. Now, moving onto episode two, they’ve roped in the legendary David Guetta for a lengthy interview.

The interview starts with the pair talking about quarantine before bringing in Guetta, and they start by talking about his background in hip-hop way back to around 15 years ago. With a long-standing career, he’s definitely got plenty to talk about and this interview shows that. There’s plenty of stories injected into it, with talks about Eric Prydz, the French scene in the 90s, and a lot more spanning across an hour. Making for interesting watching to say the least, this is a brilliant David Guetta interview. In addition to this, Guetta has also just broke two Guinness World Records.

You can watch the video below, and you can also listen to David Guetta’s new collaboration with Sia here, and check out our interview with him here.

Image credit: YouTube