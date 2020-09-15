EDC is coming to Europe in 2021

By Ellie Mullins 17

We all know EDC to be one of the craziest three-day festivals in the heart of the Las Vegas desert. Known as one of the big three festivals (alongside Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Tomorrowland), it’s a goal for all ravers to go to and the Insomniac brand has built it up to become one of the most world renowned events in the world. Insomniac are known for branching their events out past America, into other countries, and now excitingly this is happening with EDC.

As a few may know, this isn’t the first time this has happened. From 2013 to 2016 – with the 2017 event cancelled indefinitely – EDC UK was held at the Milton Keynes Bowl and was expected to return in 2018 but it never did. Fear not, though, for EDC Europe 2021 is officially happening.

Details are scarce as of right now, but the official Insomniac website has posted that for the 25 year celebration of EDC, it will be officially coming to Europe next year, although we are not yet sure of which country it will be in or whether it will be coming back to the UK. The official EDC Twitter page posted about the event, which you can see here:

https://twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas/status/1305929714108755975?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hinting that it will be a very special location, we will be posting more details as soon as they become available to us! For now, you can sign up the insomniac newsletter here for more information soon.

Image credit: EDC/Insomniac