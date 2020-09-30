EDC Europe reveals stunning Phase 1 line-up

By Jake Gable 9

In what is already shaping up as one of the most eagerly anticipated events of next summer, EDC Europe has today dropped the incredible Phase 1 line-up for their forthcoming venture to Portugal in 2021. Making their name as one of the biggest dance brands in the world, EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) is the total assault-on-the-senses from visionary creator Pasquale Rotella. Blending vibrant LED visuals and neon colours with stunning live performers, and state-of-the-art pyrotechnics, EDC is the result of an ‘Alison in Wonderland’ world brought to life, providing ravers with a magical experience during more than 20 years in the party capital of the world, Las Vegas. Now, the event brand which even dipped their toes into UK waters during 2013-2016 with day-long events at the Olympic Park in London, and Milton Keynes’ National Bowl, will provide European ravers with a massive weekend once more, touching down on the golden sands of Praia de Rocha beach between 18-20 June.

In true EDC style, the line-up for Phase 1 has not disappointed… In fact, this might just be the best Phase 1 line-up we’ve ever seen! Truly catering for just about every sub-genre of the electronic music world, party goers are set to hear the euphoric tones of Swedish prog-prince Alesso, two-step to the irresistibly deep tech-house style of GRAMMY nominees CamelPhat, give a ‘flick of da wrist’ with Australia’s most colourful character FISHER, and have their minds blown by the insane laser shows and retina-warping visuals of not ONE, but TWO Eric Prydz performances, via Pryda himself, and his Cirez D alias. With the likes of Armin van Buuren, Dom Dolla, Don Diablo, Gorgon City, Marshmello, Salvatore Ganacci, Solardo, Sonny Fodera, Tchami, and Tiësto all catering for the more commercial side of house/EDM/trance, there’s also a distinct bass-flavour involved via artists such as Chase & Status, Holy Goof, Jauz, Sub Focus, and Wilkinson, and a more underground/techno influence from the likes of Charlotte De Witte, Enrico Sangiuliano, Jamie Jones, Kolsch, and Patrick Topping.

After a tough year for the music industry, we are now looking forward to letting off some steam next summer and uniting on the beach of EDC Portugal for what promises to prove a simply unmissable moment in the 2021 dance calendar! You can check out the full Phase 1 reveal below: