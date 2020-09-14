EDC Mexico 2021 to be postponed, according to local media

By Harrison Watson 6

A Mexican news publication has revealed that the 2021 instalment of EDC Mexico will not be going ahead at its scheduled time next year. The festival, which was set to be held in February, will still return to the country in 2021, although it is unclear when.

The news outlet that reported the news, known as Electronic Meeting Point, or EMPO for short, revealed the heartbreaking news via a Facebook post. The translation reads:

“EDC Mexico will not take place in February but it WILL have a 2021 edition, save this post!”

#EMPONews EDC México no se llevará a cabo en febrero pero SÍ tendrá edición 2021, ¡guarden este post! 🙌🏻 Posted by EMPO Electronic Meeting Point on Friday, September 11, 2020

The news has been shared by other local dance music publications, seeming to confirm the the postponement. It will no doubt be disappointing to many, as the Mexican instalment of the festival is considered the second biggest EDC in the world, reaching 300,000 attendees, with a recent expansion into a three-day festival. It was also ranked by 1001Tracklists as the 5th best electronic dance music festival in the world in 2019.

As life slowly returns to normal, COVID-19 seemingly isn’t done with festivals just yet. Despite the disappointing news, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Make sure to keep an eye out for the rescheduled date for EDC Mexico 2021.

Image credit: Insomniac Events https://www.insomniac.com/