EDX performs for a very special livestream atop Italian clifftops

By Ryan Ford 1

Prolific DJ and producer, EDX, celebrated 500 episodes of his radio show with a stunning livestream from the scenic Positano clifftops in Italy.

Boasting almost three decades at the forefront of the international dance music scene, EDX has conjured up a huge following, with his loyal fans continuing to tune in to his No Xcuses radio show every week. Adding another remarkable accolade to his never-ending résumé by reaching a whopping 500 episodes of the show this year, the 43-year-old producer decided to celebrate in style and give back to his listeners with a very special DJ performance.

Premiering exclusively by Beatport on Twitch, he performed one hour of the finest electronic music in front of one of the most iconic and backdrops on the European continent. Overlooking the turquoise blue Tyrrhenian sea, he brought a handful of his own hit tracks and featured the likes of Nora En Pure, KC Lights and Ali Bakgor in a mouth-wateringly eclectic mix.

On top of these celebrations, the Swiss artist has also just released a brand new single called ‘Indian Summer’ out now under his Sirup Music imprint. These are exciting times for EDX, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him beyond the amazing livestream (that you can now re-live, in full, below!).

Image Credit: EDX Press Kit