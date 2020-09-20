Elderbrook – Why Do We Shake In The Cold?

By Jake Gable 7

Grammy-nominated, one-to-watch global talent Elderbrook has officially released his exemplary debut album ‘Why Do We Shake in the Cold?’ via Big Beat Records. Intricately exploring themes of identity, emotion, and the importance of human connection, the album presents Elderbrook as a unique artist in the crossover electronic space – creating emotive and uplifting music, with a sensitive storytelling element attached. Making his name as the vocalist on Camelphat‘s 2017 hit ‘Cola’, Elderbrook soon found himself earning a GRAMMY nomination for his work on the timeless anthem, en route to acclaim from Annie Mac, Pete Tong, and even Elton John.

Collaborations with Diplo, Black Coffee, Rudimental and, most recently Martin Garrix have earned Elderbrook a revered reputation across the board as a live act, multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer/songwriter; which include the stand-out single and Rudimental collaboration ‘Something About You’ amassing over 50M combined streams and 18M video views.

Speaking on his debut release, Elderbrook said:

“I’m so proud of this album, it’s a culmination of work over the last five years and I can’t wait to share it with everyone. It’s all about human interaction and the way that we need one another as people. I think it’s really important, especially now, that people recognise it’s ok to feel lonely and to struggle sometimes but in talking and sharing that with others we can help to ease the burden a little.”

Keeping creative in isolation, the British singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has continued to show his versatility with his Quarantine Global Livestream Digital Tour surpassing 250k views across all platforms; keeping his community entertained live and direct from his own home. On 16th September, Elderbrook performed an exclusive one-off, fan-only show live from The London Aquarium, debuting the record in full. You can hear the album below and let us know your thoughts across our social media channels!