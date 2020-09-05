Eli & Fur – Walk The Line/Big Tiger

By Jake Gable 8

There are some artists, and some labels, who you can always rely on to produce high-quality music with astounding consistency. Eli & Fur definitely fall into that category, as does Anjunadeep, and so, combining the two together was always destined to produce a moment of magic. That’s certainly proved the case with the duo’s brand new EP, which includes 4 tracks (including extended versions); of ‘Walk The Line’ and ‘Big Tiger’. Best known for tracks such as ‘You’re So High‘, Eliza Nobel and Jennifer Skillman (aka Eli & Fur) have been working together since their teens, crafting and unique signature sound packed with feel-good progressive vibes.

The new release showcases the pair’s penchant for the progressive once more, with chimed melodies helping to add that real deep-house feel to the EP, lacing ‘Walk The Line’ with a sensual touch which help illuminate the release with a beautifully crafted vocal. On the contrary, ‘Big Tiger’ adds a more powerful punch, filled with melodic harmonies and mellow chord patterns to give the listener a more intense feel. The EP is just the latest in a long line of huge weapons from Anjunadeep, the sibling label of Above & Beyond‘s Anjunabeats imprint. The label has played home to the likes of Lane 8, Jody Wisternoff, James Grant (brother of Jono), and many more in recent times, even hosting a wealth of open-air events pre-pandemic. Describing their sound as “distinctly electronic, mixing house and dance beats”, Eli & Fur continue to dominate the world of deeper electronic sounds, after the release of their debut EP ‘Illusions‘. Following a tour of the States in 2015, the pair later featured in a travel ad for Kayak in Japan, helping raise their profile further across the globe. You can check out their new EP below, this one is truly mesmeric!



