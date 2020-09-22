Exclusive Interview: In the realm of Gorgon City

By Amy Martine 5

As one of the most in-demand duos in the music industry, Gorgon City have built a stellar legacy over the years. Hailing from the UK, this prolific pairing is firmly established as one of the industry’s principle tastemakers, leading trends and sparking movements around the globe. Despite their diverse discography, the pair have a well-rooted signature sound that forms the groundwork of everything they release. In recent years Gorgon City have proven their ability to succeed far beyond the dance music industry, expanding their prowess into the pop charts too. Stand-out hits such as ‘Ready For Your Love’ (over 60 million Spotify streams), ‘Real Life’, ‘Imagination’ and ‘There For You’ have earned Gorgon City an outstanding reputation as true masters of the pop-electronic crossover.

But this success in the pop genre hasn’t limited their ability to simultaneously create waves in the underground scene. Many of their more underground anthems have seen the light of day through their own Realm label, which has an equally faultless reputation as the home of musical excellence. We caught up with the British pairing to talk all things lockdown, new music, and the influences that steer them to this day.

Hey Gorgon City, lovely to speak to you guys. What have you been up to over the last few weeks?

We did our first show in 6 months last week at Night Tales in London. It was a socially distanced event, with some friends there too. It was quite a mad feeling playing in front of people again. It was great to see groups of people dancing and having a good time, we’ve really missed seeing that.

That’s great to hear! Aside from the obvious distance issues, do you feel that the pandemic has affected the way you work together? Has it impacted your creativity?