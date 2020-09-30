FIFA 21 soundtrack includes Oliver Heldens, Alison Wonderland, The Prodigy, and more

By Nicole Pepe 3

FIFA 21 has just announced its soundtrack for the forthcoming video game, including songs from Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child, The Prodigy, Oliver Heldens and so many more.

FIFA, the world-famous video-simulation football game is no stranger to eclectic soundtracks. Other versions of the game have had soundtracks that have included artists such as Major Lazer, Jai Paul, Hot Chip, and Skepta, adhering to their theme of worldly music for the 2020 version. On the other hand, FIFA 21 seems to go for more of a heavier EDM vibe for the game’s VOLTA version, in addition to their regular FIFA 21 soundtrack giving the player the opportunity to listen to over 100 artists from over 20 different countries. Some artists included in the regular soundtrack include Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, and Tame Impala, while the VOLTA version calls upon QUIX, Big Gigantic, Disclosure, and many more.

FIFA 21, set to release October 6th, 2020, has also announced that Diplo will be making an appearance in within the game as a playable character for their VOLTA version, however oddly enough, there are no Diplo tracks included within the soundtrack.

To listen to the both the VOLTA and regular FIFA 21 playlist, you can find them both below:

Click here for the FIFA 21 official website.

Image Credit: EA Sports