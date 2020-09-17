Flume accompanies Diplo for ambient live set: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 10

Diplo has once again outdone himself with the recent release of his ambient album ‘MMXX.’ Clearly pushing boundaries and shining a light on his experimental production style, Diplo provides a sense of relaxation and calmness throughout the stunning album. After announcing the partnership with Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum to host his Under Ancient Skies concerts, the pioneering electronic producer known as Flume has joined Diplo for an intimate set of ambient music.

Featured on his official Instagram account, Flume posted a series of photos and videos highlighting the special night. With two legends jamming out and connecting through their passion for exploring new tastes in music, both producers came together to create a truly breathtaking moment for us all. While both Flume and Diplo have become known to draw upon inspirations when producing music, this live set proved they really can do anything they put their heart into. Undoubtedly heaven to our eardrums, we can only hope for a potential ambient collaboration from Flume and Diplo in the future. Be sure to keep an eye out from these two artists as they are always one step ahead in the music industry.

Check out the photos and videos from Flume below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Flume performing at Listen Out, Credit: So Perth