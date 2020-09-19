Flux Pavilion – You & I (feat. Kata Kozma)

By Juan Llorens 7

Flux Pavilion teams up with Kata Kozma to release future bass anthem ‘You & I.’ This time around, Flux has delivered a more down-tempo track from what we are usually accustomed to from the English artist. However, he does not disappoint as the melodic release will definitely leave an impact.

Released through Circus Records, ‘You & I’ recalls the anthemic future bass style that dominated the electronic music scene for several years. This release shows the versatility of Flux Pavilion’s productions rendering a single that everyone will love. From the press of play, listeners are engulfed into the beautiful vocals by Kata and the story-telling lyricism. Kata Kozma’s vocals adorn the melodic instrumental that will give the listeners goosebumps. The track then proceeds to an energy-filled buildup that serves as a perfect introduction to the euphoric drop. The saw-heavy drop is backed up by a powerful bassline and hard-hitting kick. As the track progresses, more elements are introduced that keeps the listener hooked.

Flux Pavilion manages to blend elements of pop, future bass, and add his own distinctive sound to make a track that should be added to your playlist. Listen to the newest Flux Pavilion collaboration with Kata Kozma down below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com