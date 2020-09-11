‘For Beirut’ gathers biggest DJs for fundraising initiative

By Ellie Mullins 1

As we’ve seen in the news, the country of Lebanon was devastated after an explosion happened in the capital of Beirut on August 4. Already badly affected by COVID-19 and economically on top of that, the explosion just caused more devastation and financial ruin for it’s victims, but the electronic community is banding together to help the city get back on its feet.

‘For Beirut’ is the fundraising initiative that is taking a stand and helping to raise money for the country in the best way that the electronic music community can: by getting some of the biggest faces in the electronic music space to play some amazing sets for a good cause. Some DJs include: Carl Cox, Pete Tong, Kölsch and many, many more. The fundraiser will begin at 01:58PM EEST (Beirut time) on September 13 and will start with a moment of silent for the near 200 victims of the tragic explosion. Funds that are raised during the event will be split between three causes: Beirut Emergency Fund, Impact Lebanon and Bebw’shebbek who are all dedicated to doing their absolute best to provide adequate relief to the country and to people living there, with some even using their funds to rebuild buildings.

Teaming up with Beatport ReConnect, the 12 hour fundraiser will feature around 100 artists from all over the world in total, and you can visit the event page here to get further information.

100 DJs showing up #ForBeirut this Sunday for 12-hours across multiple rooms with Beatport. All set times are in… Posted by Electronic Labor Day on Friday, September 11, 2020

Image credit: Electronic Labor Day