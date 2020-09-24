Galantis & NGHTMRE – Tu Tu Tu (That’s Why We) ft. Liam O’Donnell

By Ellie Mullins 1

Known for massive energy and big collaborations, fun duo Galantis are at the forefront of the electronic scene. Bringing artists such as Dolly Parton to the electronic scene and changing things up, they’re a breath of fresh air and always know how to shake things up within their productions. Their latest song sees them take on an unlikely collaboration, but it couldn’t work better and the result is a true delight to the ears.

This time, Galantis – composed of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw – see themselves team up with bass legend NGHTMRE for what is set to be one of the biggest collaborations of the year. You wouldn’t think that the artists’ drastically different sounds would ever combine but opposites truly attract, and the result, ‘Tu Tu Tu (That’s Why We)’, is unarguably one of the catchiest tracks of 2020.

With the expert vocals of Liam O’Donnell adding an extra flair to the track, it combines elements of both Galantis and NGHTMRE signature sounds to create an entirely new concoction that no one has ever heard before, and it’s a track that is simply perfect to dance around to whether at home or at a festival or club. Always surprising us, this Galantis and NGHTMRE track has to be listened to, and you can do it below on Spotify. Let us know what you think of the track in the comments!

Image credit: Press