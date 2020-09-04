Brightening up our days during quarantine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably been Pasquale Rotella and the entire Insomniac team. From organizing epic virtual sets from the EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon and even live-streaming round-the-clock sets from legendary festivals, Insomniac has been consistently satisfying their global audience. As much as we love how strong and united our community has been no matter what obstacles we face, what if we said your opportunity to take a day trip to the beautiful waterfront in Los Angeles may become a reality next year. Yes, you read that correctly. Insomniac has just announced they will be hosting their debut Day Trip Festival at Berth 46 on July 3, 2021.

For all those house music enthusiasts, this festival is clearly in your favor as attendees will be grooving to house music all day long. While you soak in the sun and breathe in the ocean air, be sure to check out the multiple stages, gourmet food trucks, craft cocktails, and a breathtaking fireworks display over the Pacific ocean. While this all sounds like a dream to many, those who are in need of a little taste of what to expect at the festival will be able to tune into the Day Trip live stream featuring artists such as Claude VonStroke, Wax Motif, Noizu, and many more this weekend from September 4-5.

The tickets to Day Trip 2021 have sold out but keep an eye here to keep up with ticket updates.

Photo Credits: Day Trip Offical Facebook Account