Insomniac Records and mau5trap join forces for their second compilation

After their hugely successful collaboration one year ago, Insomniac Records and mau5trap joined forces again and present their second co-released compilation album. ‘mau5trap x Insomniac Records’ has featured bangers from A-list artist such as Golf Clap, MASTERIA, Dustycloud and many more. For their second instalment the two EDM titans blessed us with 12 fire tracks, delivered by international talent like No Mana, Kyle Watson, Tommy Trash, Steve Darko and others. The two households are splitting the track list down the middle with alternating contributions switching sides track-by-track, showcasing some of the best well known, as well as up-and-coming artists from their labels.

Various artists represent their signature styles and take care that the diversity throughout all 12 tracks can’t be matched. The variety of styles is amazing and for sure there can be found something for everyone’s tastebuds. Kicking it off with ‘Badder Things’, a follow up collaboration between No Mana and Fay, which previously joined forces on ‘Bad Things’. The track is definitely one of the highlights of ‘mau5trap x Insomniac Records’, featuring crisp hi hats, distorted sounds and the well known vocal loop. Next up we have Kyle Watson, definitely one of South Africa’s biggest dance music exports, bringing us a groovy, house tune, ‘Way Down’. Dark and grimy ‘4U’, delivered by Australian talent Tommy Trash is up next, showcasing his signature electro house style. Plastic Robots bring us a mysterious, electro feel with ‘Time’s Up’, featuring robotic sounds, electro elements and a distorted classical piano.

On the compilation you can also find HVDES, with one of the most unique tunes ‘Memory of U’, newcomers Body Ocean with their must-listen track ‘Within Reach’, ‘Space Arp’ by Speaker Honey, MASTERIA once again blowing our minds, this time in a collaboration with Jay Robinson on ‘Pass That’ and NOISES nicely tying down the record in style with a groovy house track ‘Work’.

