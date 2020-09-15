Kygo & Selena Gomez cross 1 billion Spotify streams through ‘It Ain’t Me’

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

The Norwegian tropical house icon Kygo has just made his first appearance in the list of one billion Spotify streams through his stupendous collaboration with Selena Gomez from 2017 called ‘It Ain’t Me’. This marvellous record that was the lead single from his Stargazing EP debuted at number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100, selling 19,000 copies and accumulating 1.7 million streams in its first day. It also surpassed Kygo’s previous record-breaking single ‘Firestone’ soon after its release by becoming the artist’s highest-charting single in the US.

On the other hand, Selena Gomez has already been up there on the billion streams mark on a couple of occasions through her contributions in tracks like ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ with Charlie Puth, and DJ Snake – ‘Taki Taki’. Kygo was quite pleased to share this achievement with his fans on Twitter and Instagram.

‘It Ain’t Me’ w/ @selenagomez just passed 1 billion streams on @Spotify. It feels surreal to finally have passed such a goal of mine! Thanks to everyone who’ve listened to it in the past 3 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UcmmwvCifD — Kygo (@KygoMusic) September 9, 2020

Kygo did a splendid job on balancing the soothing vocals by Selena Gomez with his characteristic tropical house sequences to come up with a soft electro-pop tune. Despite the upbeat nature of the song, it narrates a sad yet motivational story through its music video that describes the importance of togetherness and never giving up.

Go check it out below.

Image Credits – Kygo (via Instagram)