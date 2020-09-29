List of plugins currently used by David Guetta

David Guetta has been one of the most recognizable representatives of electronic music for years, especially when we talk about mainstream and crossroads between pop and EDM. The YouTube display of his songs no longer counts in millions but in billions and he is the only DJ/producer who can boast such powerful results. Not much – did you know that he is the only artist who performed at all editions of Tomorrowland? Recently, his house-alias Jack Back, whose songs are released on the legendary Defected Records, has been gaining huge popularity. The author of Titanium, Play Hard or Hey Mama is certainly the undisputed authority of thousands of producers around the world. Wonder what plugins he uses in his world-class productions? Here’s a list of plugins currently used by David Guetta!

1. iZotope Ozone 9 – $249.00 – $499.00

2. Waves Vitamin Sonic Enhancer – $49.99 [Read below to get EXTRA 40% OFF]

3. iZotope RX 8- $299.00 – $999.00

4. Cableguys VolumeShaper – €29.00

5. Universal Audio Tube-Tech Compressor – €299.00

6. Mixed In Key Captain Beat – $50.00

7. Xfer Records Serum – $189.00

8. Universal Audio SSL 4000 G BUS Compressor – €299.00

9. Vertigo Sound VSM-3 – €299.00

1. iZotope Ozone 9 – $249.00 – $499.00

You want to provide a balance with super lower bandwidht processing? Use iZotope Ozone. Real-time separation of instruments, workflow based on machine learning? Ozone. Key features? Master assistant, match EQ, support from Native Instruments NKS, low end focus, and master assistant & rebalance. All informations about upgrade version can be found here.

2. Waves Vitamin Sonic Enhancer – $49.99

Vitamin is nothing other than perfect multiband harmonic enhancer which will make any kind of track sounding more powerful. It has really intuitive, responsive and dynamic controls, zero-latency processing, and per-band stereo width control. David Guetta’s one of favorite plugins which make everything sounds amazing. Use code WAVES28 to get extra 40% OFF!

3. iZotope RX – $299.00 – $999.00

Second iZotope tool in David Guetta’s plugin library is RX. French superstar producer is using it for restoration and audio cleanup. Rebalancing mix, creating stems, removing distracting hums, and polishing guitar recordings – for all of this moves you only need iZotope’s RX. The most-used features for Standard version are music rebalance, breath control, de-reverb, and loudness control.

4. Cableguys VolumeShaper – €29.00

VolumeShaper is a perfect tool for sidechaining kick and bass, getting louder mixes, controling all dynamic details & getting perfect punch. Its key fautres are LFOs to personal design, total dynamic control, easy multiband, and conscious frequency.

For sidechain, I use the Cableguys VolumeShaper, every day. – David Guetta

5. Universal Audio Tube-Tech Compressor – €299.00

Tube-tech is a vocal compressor used by the biggest names in music industry including Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna. Thanks to this plugins you mainly can add musical compression to vocals, mix & track with the latest emulation of modern classic, made in Denmark, compressor, enhance transients, and dial-up tube character & weight on drums, guitars, bass, etc.

6. Mixed In Key Captain Beat – $50.00

Absolute amazing, advanced, fully-featured, and inspirational beatmaking drum plugin for every DAW used by well-known producers like Felix Cartal, Kaskade, and Morgan Page.

Captain can inspire you. I’m using it every day and showing my friends. Captain Melody is super convenient for songwriting. I love the color feature that tells you how stable the note is in the scale. It’s also cool to see what melodies are suggested when you are looking for a new idea. – David Guetta

And your bonus – a few more plugins that showed up during David Guetta’s How to Make a Cardi B ‘WAP’ Bootleg video:

7. Xfer Records Serum – $189.00

8. Universal Audio SSL 4000 G BUS Compressor – €299.00

9. Vertigo Sound VSM-3 – €299.00

Information sources: David Guetta Youtube videos & interviews

Image Credits: David Guetta Instagram profile