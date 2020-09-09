Maddix releases new four-track EP ‘Tribe Vol. 1’

By Nicole Pepe

Dutch DJ/producer Maddix has just released his new EP entitled ‘Tribe Vol. 1′. This new EP is the newest creation Maddix has released.

Maddix (real name Pablo Rindt) has released hit after hit since the early 2010s. Some recognisable tunes from Maddix include ‘Raise Em Up’ which was later remixed by Calvin Harris and Dannic. He also released the ground-shaking single ‘Riptide’ which intrigued Hardwell, founder of Revealed Recordings, and was included in Hardwell’s sixth volume of Revealed, a compilation of the hottest new tracks.

‘Tribe Vol. 1’ was released on Revealed Recordings and provides listeners with a taste of the big room hits we missed on the dancefloor throughout the pandemic.

“I missed the feeling of hearing new music at a party, being thrilled that the DJ plays something fresh instead of constantly playing familiar song after song… Ever since I started the ‘Maddix Tribe’ my sound has evolved constantly. I’m experimenting more in the studio, following less rules, and trying to let go of other peoples expectations. This has resulted in a lot of new music, of which some might be quite far away of what people expect from me.”

Maddix’s EP is a two-track rager, with two accompanied extended mixes made for the dancefloor. Each song, designed to be played loud among a sea of people. From saw-toothed synths to AI-generated vocals, this EP is meant for every festival-lover that misses “home”. The height of the EP is ‘The Rave’ which uses a vocoder-synth to build the tension around the hard-hitting drum kit. Maddix displays his talent by flipping the genre on its head, by incorporating bits and pieces of hardstyle, big room, and just a taste of progressive house. Collectively, we have “entered the rave zone” and Maddix welcomes us with open arms.

