By Juan Llorens

Mat Zo releases his newest single ‘Colours’ featuring Olan, from his forthcoming album ‘Illusion of Depth.’ This is the third single to be released from the album, following ‘Problems’ and ‘Love Songs’. Moreover, this is the second collaboration with vocalist Olan.

“Colours” ft. @OLANSOUND is out now! Only one more month until ‘Illusion of Depth’ comes out. Gearing up for a special treat this Friday… keep your eyes peeled. Listen: https://t.co/ZbZI9s5VGT Pre-order today: https://t.co/1QSTRPqUUm pic.twitter.com/26ENubdJ5P — MZITV SEPT 19-20 (@Mat_Zo) September 9, 2020

‘Colours’ delivers an upbeat, feel-good production with atmospheric vocals by Olan. From the get-go, listeners are treated to an energetic buildup that leads to a powerful drop. The release features the mesmerizing sound design that Mat Zo is known for. With a perfect combination of electronic and pop elements, ‘Colours’ offers a perfect preview of what ‘Illusion of Depth’ will be like. Mat Zo’s unique style is highlighted throughout the single and radiates a fresh electronic sound that is always sought for.

‘Illusion of Depth’ will be released on October 9, through Above & Beyond‘s Anjunabeats. The renowned label has released much of Mat Zo’s discography, and we cannot wait to hear the full record. A veteran in the electronic music scene, Mat Zo continues to dominate as he has created his own artistic lane. Make sure to check out the newest single down below, and add it to your daily rotation as it will uplift, motivate, and make you want to dance.

