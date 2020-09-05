MR.BLACK unites with Offer Nissim on late-summer anthem ‘Mucho Bien’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 23

The star Israeli DJ and producer MR.BLACK has been blessing us all with some awe-inspiring singles from his forthcoming album ‘Hybrid’ for the past few months. Having previously worked on a variety of genres, it turns out that the artist has taken the deep house road this time out for his latest single called ‘Mucho Bien’. For this Latin-influenced record that is out now via Revealed Recordings, MR.BLACK has teamed up with his fellow countryman and producer Offer Nissim.

MR.BLACK has made serious moves over recent releases and can count label boss Hardwell, W&W, Timmy Trumpet, and Blasterjaxx as admirers, whereas Offer Nissim has turned the heads of Hernan Cattaneo and The Chainsmokers with his previous output and is set to make his debut on Revealed with ‘Mucho Bien’.

Amongst all the tracks from his upcoming LP, MR.BLACK seems to be really fond of ‘Mucho Bien’ and claims that it is one of his favorite releases from the album. The hype of this track is on another level ever since it was played out by the industry’s finest DJs including Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Oliver Heldens, KSHMR, Nicky Romero, R3hab, Blasterjaxx as well as by label boss Hardwell on the 482nd episode of Hardwell On Air. It would be interesting to see what this latest single brings out from the artist after his recent string of fascinating releases.

Inspired by an ominous bass-line which growls underneath a Spanish vocal, the Latin theme of the track is solidified by a guitar part that mirrors the vocal melody. Moreover, the beat is full of groove and a fresh flavour that sets it apart as a standout release, with bass whomps and an organic breakdown in the middle section that cranks the single up a notch. As a matter of fact, the track was streamed more than 200,000 times within the first 24 hours of release.

So go on and check it out. Also, be sure to get a hold of all the previous releases from Hybrid here:

Image Credits: MR.BLACK (via Guy Sidi / Eclipse Media), Offer Nissim (Press)