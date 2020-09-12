Mr Eazi & Major Lazer (feat. Nicki Minaj & K4mo) – Oh My Gawd

By Pol Torà 4

Dance music trio Major Lazer have collaborated with Nigerian hip hop star Mr Eazy to present their new track called ‘Oh My Gawd‘, which also features vocals from the iconic rappers Nicki Minaj and K4mo. ‘Oh My Gawd’ is out and available in all platforms via Warner Music.

The 3 men behind the project, Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums are used to being involved in big successful collabs. Tunes like ‘Lean On’, ‘Cold Water’ and ‘Light It Up’ have far surpassed the billion streams mark and have gone on to become true anthems in our dance music scene.

During the past few months, Major Lazer have been releasing tracks of all kinds including their 2019 hit ‘Que Calor‘ with J Balvin and El Alfa, which shares a similar style to ‘Oh My Gawd’, and then other totally different projects like ‘Lay Your Head On Me’ with Marcus Mumford. Now, Major Lazer are back with this new catchy tune, which has been over two years in the making! It is expected to be another great release for the legendary group and considering that the mentioned tracks have overcome the 500 million stream mark combined, this one will surely not disappoint.

When asked about this last release, Mr Eazy said:

“This record was really fun to make, and it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again, to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger—next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey really, like two years in the making and I can’t wait to perform it at my next festival!”.

English singer and also Nigerian-born K4mo called the track “a contagious hit that will remain a classic for years to come.”

Listen to Mr Eazi’s and Major Lazer new track ‘Oh My Gawd’ and watch the special dance video below:

