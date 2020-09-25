Premiere: narou – GOOD COMPANY [EP]

By Ellie Mullins 7

Acclaimed producer and writer narou is usually someone working behind closed doors and away from the spotlight, producing expert sounds for other fellow artists but now he’s finally decided to step into the limelight. Translating his thoughts into his own music, he’s showing the world what he can do, finally, and the world is ready to watch and listen. To him, music is a very personal thing and he’s translated all of that into his debut EP, ‘GOOD COMPANY’.

Showcasing narou as a multi-talented artist who can truly do it all, the six-track EP features collaborations with the likes of Golow, Noah Slee and at the crib. who are all just as talented and have a lot to offer to the music world. Together with these artists, the Berlin-based producer is unstoppable and is taking the music world by storm.

“This EP really was a big emotional outlet for me. It helped me to process everyday life and the challenges we face with people close to us. This is also why I chose to involve my brother and sister as close collaborators on my visual vision because with them I can truly be me and they help me communicate myself to the outside. All the people involved in this project are close friends and loved ones.”

Featuring vocals with bundles of emotion injected into them and irresistible synths to accompany the vocals, we can truly feel every single emotion that was poured into the EP and it’s hard to believe this is only his debut. To see what all the fuss is about, listen to his EP below on Spotify and other platforms here, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image credit: official EP artwork